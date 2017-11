November 17, 2017

The Rohnert Park Warriors Football and Cheer Organization came into existence in 2008 and during that time there have been teams who have made it to Championship games, but have not been able to bring home the win. On Sunday that all changed in an exciting game between the Warrior Midget team and the Napa Saints. The teams met in Cougar Stadium in front of a large crowd and battled it out on the field. The Warriors defeated the Saints 24-6.