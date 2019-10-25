RP Veteran’s Day celebration

Join us in honoring veterans and active duty military at Rohnert Park’s Veterans Day celebration. The event will take place Mon. Nov. 11 at the Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Mayor Gina Belforte will be the Mistress of Ceremony. The event will feature the Avenue of the Flags, a veteran keynote speaker, a presentation of colors by the US Coast Guard, performances by Rohnert Park Vintage Choir and Rohnert Park Community Band, as well as a flag retirement ceremony put on by the Girl Scouts. This event is free to the public.