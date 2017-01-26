RP, Tech students ready for Poetry Out Loud competition

Students from Rancho Cotate and Technology high schools will participate in the Poetry Out Loud competition on Feb. 13 from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. at the Glaser Center, 547 Mendocino Ave., in Santa Rosa.

Poetry Out Loud is a national recitation program for high school students, where they select poems from a large online anthology and deliver heart-felt, often mesmerizing renditions.

The county winner will advance to the state competition in Sacramento on March 12-13. The winner in Sacramento will advance to the national championships, to be held in Washington DC on April 25-26.