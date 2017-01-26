Education
January 26, 2017
RP, Tech students ready for Poetry Out Loud competition

Students from Rancho Cotate and Technology high schools will participate in the Poetry Out Loud competition on Feb. 13 from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. at the Glaser Center, 547 Mendocino Ave., in Santa Rosa.

Poetry Out Loud is a national recitation program for high school students, where they select poems from a large online anthology and deliver heart-felt, often mesmerizing renditions.

The county winner will advance to the state competition in Sacramento on March 12-13. The winner in Sacramento will advance to the national championships, to be held in Washington DC on April 25-26.