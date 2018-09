On Tuesday, September 11, the 17th anniversary of 9/11, members of the Rohnert Park's Public Safety Department climbed 110 floors in full gear using stair climbing machines at Rohnert Park 24 Hour Fitness. The 110 floors represent the height of each of the twin towers with the first responders starting their climb at exactly 8:46 a.m., the time the first airplane hit the first tower. This is the second year the department has done the climb and hope to continue it each year.

Jane Peleti