RP Public Safety participates in “Operation Clear Track”

On Fri., Sept. 27 during Rail Safety Week (RSW), Sept. 22-28, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety will participate in “Operation Clear Track,” along with more than 600 law enforcement agencies nationwide. The goal is to raise awareness and enforce state railroad grade crossing and trespassing laws. The third annual rail safety detail, carried out in 48 states, is the single largest rail safety law enforcement initiative in the U.S.

During “Operation Clear Track,” Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety personnel will be stationed at targeted railroad grade crossing locations, Golf Course Dr. and RP Expressway crossings, to issue citations or warnings to violators. Officials will also disseminate railroad safety cards to motorists and pedestrians. The goal of Rail Safety Week is to reduce pedestrian and driver injuries and fatalities around railroad tracks through increased public awareness and enforcement.

Federal statistics show that about every three hours in the United States, a person or vehicle is hit by a train. “Operation Clear Track” is an effort by law enforcement, Operation Lifesaver, Amtrak and rail safety.