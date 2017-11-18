RP Public Safety implementing Naloxone program

Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Officers are now trained in nasally administered Naloxone and set to become the first law enforcement agency in Sonoma County to carry the drug linked to saving thousands of lives.

Officers were trained to recognize the signs and symptoms of opioid overdose, as well as how to administer Naloxone to victims of overdose. Officers will carry Naloxone along with previously implemented life sustaining equipment (Automated External Defibrillators) for use in the field.

Drug overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in the U.S. Opioid use in America has reached the epidemic level. There were 34 reported Opioid overdoses in the City of Rohnert Park in 2016 where Narcan was administered by paramedics. Timely administration of Naloxone (NARCAN) can quickly reverse the effects of Fentanyl and Opioid overdose. Commander Bates stated, “By equipping our officers with Naloxone, the drug can be administered where precious seconds determine a person’s fate. This highly effective reversal drug can also protect officers who are, unexpectedly, exposed to Fentanyl.”

All Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety officers were trained by the end of October with full implementation of the program set for early November. All fire crews will also carry naloxone.