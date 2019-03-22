Feature of the Week
March 22, 2019
RP Public Safety Dept. and Cotati Police Dept. promotions

  • The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety held a swearing-in ceremony for the newly promoted officers March 13. Please join The Community Voice Newspaper and Director of Public Safety Tim Mattos in congratulating (Not in the order photographed) Deputy Chief Aaron Johnson, Deputy Chief Mike Bates, Chief Tim Mattos, Lieutenant Andrew Smith, Lieutenant Jeff Justice, Lieutenant Jeff Nicks, Lieutenant Kelly Koffler and Sergeant Nick Labonte. Photo by Robert Grant

  • Corporal Brandon Mitchell, Corporal Brian Deaton, (with his partner, Remo, not shown) Sergeant B (Baudelia) Gallo and Sergeant Paul Goodin received promotions recently. Photo courtesy of Cotati PD

The swearing in ceremony was held last week at Sally Tomatoes for the newly promoted police and fire officers.

Deputy Chief Aaron Johnson came to the RPDPS from the Placer County Sheriff’s office. Johnson holds a degree in Criminal Justice Management and currently teaches Supervisory Leadership at the Santa Rosa Junior College Public Safety Training Center to first line supervisors from all over Ca.

Deputy Chief Mike Bates started his career in public safety 29 years ago as an EMT and paramedic. After spending two years as a police officer in Santa Barbara, he came to RPDPS and has held various assignments. Since 2012 Mike been active in a countywide alcoholic beverage prevention effort through the development of curriculum and course delivery of Responsible Beverage Service Training.

Lt. Andrew Smith moved to Rohnert Park as a baby and attended Rancho Cotate. High School. After attending the police academy, he was hired by the Cotati Police Department where he worked for two years before going to RPDPS. He was promoted to Sgt. in 2013 and oversaw the Field Training program for the department.

Lt. Jeff Justice moved to Rohnert Park in 1979 and while attending the Ranch, Jeff made the decision to be a Public Safety Officer for RP. Jeff has been a supervisor in the Patrol Division and supervised the departments former Special Enforcement Unit. Justice has spent the last five years supervising the department’s Investigations Bureau before rotating back to patrol in Feb.

Lt. Jeff Nicks has been with the Department of Public Safety since 1999 and has worked in many capacities within the department. Jeff maintains a passion and strong work ethic for the public safety profession and believes in the family first philosophy.

Lt. Kelly Koffler was born in Nev. and joined the army out of high school. While in active duty he was stationed as a Military Policeman at the Presidio of San Francisco. He was hired as a full time public safety officer in 2001. 

Sgt. Nick Labonte attended and graduated from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Academy in 2004 and came to Rohnert Park in 2007 after having been a police office at Cotati and a Sheriff’s Deputy at Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department. Nick has served as a drug recognition expert, field training officer, engineer and a member of the Community Oriented Problem Solving Team.

The Cotati Police Department has newly promoted officers

Brandon Mitchell was promoted to the rank of Police Corporal after serving as a reserve police officer and full-time police officer. Corporal Mitchell has been with the Cotati PD since 2015.

Brian Deaton whose K9 partner Remo was promoted to the rank of Police Corporal after serving as a Cotati reserve police officer and full-time police officer. Corporal Deaton has been with the Cotati PD since 2013.

B (Baudelia) Gallo was promoted to the rank of Police Sergeant after serving as a Cotati volunteer, reserve police officer, full-time police officer and police corporal. Sergeant Gallo has been with the Cotati PD since 2006. 

Paul Goodin was promoted to the rank of Police Sergeant after serving as a Cotati reserve police officer, full-time police officer and police corporal. Sergeant Goodin has been with the Cotati PD since 2012.

Corporal Deaton and Corporal Mitchell said this is a great career helping the community. We are not a sleepy little town like people think it is as you never know what you are going to get. We love the connection we have with the community.