RP Improvements Update week of October 21st

Next week utility work will continue on Enterprise Dr. from Commerce to State Farm, and on State Farm from Rohnert Park Expressway to Enterprise Dr. Hunter is now open to traffic in both directions. Lane closures and detours will be in place resulting in traffic delays. Please use an alternate route if possible.

Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beginning Mon., Oct. 21, water connections will be taking place in the Raley’s shopping center. Businesses can expect some periods of water service being temporarily shut down. If you have questions or concerns regarding water service, call 707-540-9009.

Rohnert Park Sidewalk and Driveway Improvements

The contractor will continue working on the intersection of Camino Colegio and Manchester as well as paving activities on Camino Colegio between Manchester and Mitchell.

Keiser Avenue/Snyder

There will be no work on Snyder next week. Work on Keiser Ave. will be minimal and centralized to a private property, large equipment will be used, road remains closed to through traffic.

They can receive updates by sending their email address to: rpconstruction@datainstincts.com.

Questions? Contact Engineering Division at 707-588-2232 or engineering@rpcity.org.