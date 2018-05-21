RP Health Center gives free food on Mondays

By: Irene Hilsendager

The mission at the Rohnert Park Health Center is to provide health services but also to promote healthier options to the community that gets served.

Free food distribution, in partnership with the Redwood Food Bank, Rohnert Park Health Center allocates free food Farmers’ Market style to the community on a first come-first serve basis every Monday at both the Rohnert Park site and also at Petaluma, 1310 Clegg St. Large bins of oranges, carrots, onions and cereal were seen in abundance.

The food dispensation starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 12 p.m. every Monday at both sites in rain or shine. Food distribution is a volunteer based program but help is also needed each week to fill bags and help with the families. Volunteers are welcome to take home groceries from the distribution site also.

The line in Kaiser’s parking lot begins to grow before 8:30 a.m. and can stretch for blocks. Some Mondays the food supply runs out by 9:30 a.m. and therefore some guests will not receive anything until the following week unless they can manage to get to the NOAH (Neighbors organized against hunger) food give away, Wednesdays between 4-6 p.m. near the side lot of Cross & Crown Church on Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park.

When the Rohnert Park Health Center opened it was an exciting moment because it improved access to care for Third District residents under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

Rohnert Park was the only city in the county lacking a Federally Qualified Health Center, Supervisor Shirley Zane along with Supervisor David Rabbitt led the county to allocate $900,000 in funding to support the project while using mitigation funds from the nearby Graton Resort and Casino along with other funding sources.

The RP Health Center benefits to the community include the creation of new jobs, new physicians, mental health caregivers and dentists. The RP center has expanded their dental department so that it has become a state of the art department.

The clinic offers social services, health education, wellness, case-management and a full service patient pharmacy and now sees that nutritional care is much needed especially after the fire storm of last October. If your family is in need of food please go to the Rohnert Park Health Center, 5900 State Farm Dr., each Monday at 9 a.m. The staff is pleasant and helpful and no questions are asked as to your status of income.