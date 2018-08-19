RP Health Center celebrates anniversary

By: Irene Hilsendager

Last Thursday, the Rohnert Park Health Center celebrated its third anniversary in providing health and dental care services to the residents of Cotati and Rohnert Park.

Congressman Mike Thompson praised the RP Health Center and the difference they have made in the lives of the local residents.

Chief Administrative Officer Pedro Toledo said, “The Rohnert Park Health Center has been working to ensure that all of our friends and neighbors have access to the highest of quality health care services. We are so excited in celebrating our success and highlighting the tireless work of our staff, community leaders and especially the support of Congressman Mike Thompson and his staff.”

The RPHC is part of the Petaluma Health Center which provides almost 250,000 health care visits annually to approximately 40,000 patients. This past year, the Rohnert Park Health Center has provided over 50,000 health care visits.

Councilman Jake Mackenzie says that Rohnert Park had been the Bermuda triangle of health care for years and now with the RP Health Center located at 5900 State Farm Dr., many can come to Rohnert Park and be treated. The RPHC is on the second floor of the Kaiser building and has many up to date treatment rooms and medical staff.

Eliot Enriquez said, “It seems that it is only four years ago that the key was handed over to the RPHC and the rooms looked very dismal. Another person that had been on the board very early on also said she remembers when the van was transporting us around to find a room or some facility that would be suitable for the new health center.

$280,000 has been donated from the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria which will underwrite all of the Redwood Empire Food Bank’s hunger relief programs in Rohnert Park for a whole year. There are 14 different locations in Rohnert Park with seven programs that the food bank will distribute 840,000 pounds of food and according to stats should feed over 1,100 households. The generous donation will liberate dollars for other programs and services for the community.”