RP Expressway’s work to continue through the summer may cause delays

Local
June 15, 2017
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Ground breaking near SSU Becoming Independent partners with SMART train Rohnert Park Veterinary Clinic The Lions Club raising funds for April Paul Seniors raised funds for Project Graduation SMART partners with City of Cotati on Customer Information Center New Mountain Mike’s locale Sierra Office Supply New Chick-fil-A in town Redwood Empire Food Bank serves local children through summer lunch program Tree replacement in progress RP City Council moves to tighten smoking restrictions VFW honors Rancho teacher Record breaking youth weightlifter trains with Olympic Gold Medalist in Rohnert Park Two young girls channeling their inner Jackson Pollock on T-shirts at free community safety event Cotati hosts Coffee With a Cop March 22 Annual Avenue of Flags Ceremony May 29 CHS annual barbeque set for April 9 Incident at RP Budget Inn ends in death Camping out for chicken RE/MAX PROs moves to their new home No more Sizzler in RP RP City Council shows progress toward quiet zones Who’s got the right numbers? CHS barbeque slated April 9 RP considering adjustments to water rates Quality of life involves many factors Sheriff’s nab escapee and accomplice Bailey receives an award from RP Council Cotati fetes expansion of new park Mackenzie picked to lead MTC RP Mayor Jake Mackenzie receives a Leadership Award from the North Coast Resource Partnership SMART tests for speed Low Impact Development – protecting water quality Local chiropractor provides free care during May Chick-fil-A in process of hiring 75 workers for March 2 opening Beck deemed still a danger Blue Apple Dental opens their door at 6230 State Farm Dr 100 years and 100 days Cop gets busted Fun cracking crabs Sportsman’s Warehouse on their first anniversary in RP RPDPS offers tips on dealing with solicitors Ketchum vying for singer-songwriter title at the Redwood Cafe Cotati 12th annual historical society event BBQ and essay contest was in full swing Cotati Historical Society hosts annual BBQ Sunday No stopping at the crossings Technology High students undertake a worthy cause

RP Expressway’s work to continue through the summer may cause delays

By: Katherine Minkiewicz
June 16, 2017

The Traffic and Road Closure site for Rohnert Park issued an update late last week on the Rohnert Park Expressway enhancement project, stipulating that crews will continue work on sidewalks, storm drains and street lights throughout the next work week and through the summer months, potentially causing traffic delays, according to the road improvement update.

Roadwork is expected to take place on the expressway near the “University District Development” at Brookfield homes, and near the Oak View apartment complex, the update says.

The contract work, which will consist of “performing utility installation operations,” is in preparation for new traffic signals. Temporary traffic control measures will be implemented during the construction.

Mary Grace Pawson, Development Services Director for RP, said the road work is being done “by the same developer working on the university development.”

Along with putting in new traffic signals, the goal of the project is to also widen the road on the north side, according to Pawson.

The roadwork update is available on rpcity.org, urges people to, “Expect traffic delays and make alternative travel arrangements if possible.”

Current traffic indicators provided by Google Maps, shows that only a small portion of the expressway is in the red with minor traffic near the Oak View apartments and only a six-minute delay to get to Highway 101.

Pawson said that development services is working to have as minimal traffic delays as possible and that the work is mostly taking place out of the roadway.

“Hopefully the delays will be minimal. The only work in the road is out by Snyder Lane near the Oak View Apartments… but there may be some traffic stops at periods of time,” Pawson said.

Two lanes will remain open in both directions during the construction, which aims to be completed by the end of summer, according to Pawson. 

Alternate routes and travel arrangements are encouraged by the road improvement update on rpcity.org and Pawson said that an alternative route can be taken by going down East Cotati Drive and around the Oak View Apartment area.

“Hopefully people won’t have to go on an alternative route, we’re trying to keep it serviceable over the summer,” Pawson said.

Pedestrians should also be wary when walking in the area. While sidewalks along the expressway have opened up again, Pawson encourages that pedestrians and motorists should tread the area with extra caution.

“Pedestrians and drivers should be paying full attention while in the area,” Pawson said.