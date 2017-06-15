RP Expressway’s work to continue through the summer may cause delays

By: Katherine Minkiewicz

The Traffic and Road Closure site for Rohnert Park issued an update late last week on the Rohnert Park Expressway enhancement project, stipulating that crews will continue work on sidewalks, storm drains and street lights throughout the next work week and through the summer months, potentially causing traffic delays, according to the road improvement update.

Roadwork is expected to take place on the expressway near the “University District Development” at Brookfield homes, and near the Oak View apartment complex, the update says.

The contract work, which will consist of “performing utility installation operations,” is in preparation for new traffic signals. Temporary traffic control measures will be implemented during the construction.

Mary Grace Pawson, Development Services Director for RP, said the road work is being done “by the same developer working on the university development.”

Along with putting in new traffic signals, the goal of the project is to also widen the road on the north side, according to Pawson.

The roadwork update is available on rpcity.org, urges people to, “Expect traffic delays and make alternative travel arrangements if possible.”

Current traffic indicators provided by Google Maps, shows that only a small portion of the expressway is in the red with minor traffic near the Oak View apartments and only a six-minute delay to get to Highway 101.

Pawson said that development services is working to have as minimal traffic delays as possible and that the work is mostly taking place out of the roadway.

“Hopefully the delays will be minimal. The only work in the road is out by Snyder Lane near the Oak View Apartments… but there may be some traffic stops at periods of time,” Pawson said.

Two lanes will remain open in both directions during the construction, which aims to be completed by the end of summer, according to Pawson.

Alternate routes and travel arrangements are encouraged by the road improvement update on rpcity.org and Pawson said that an alternative route can be taken by going down East Cotati Drive and around the Oak View Apartment area.

“Hopefully people won’t have to go on an alternative route, we’re trying to keep it serviceable over the summer,” Pawson said.

Pedestrians should also be wary when walking in the area. While sidewalks along the expressway have opened up again, Pawson encourages that pedestrians and motorists should tread the area with extra caution.

“Pedestrians and drivers should be paying full attention while in the area,” Pawson said.