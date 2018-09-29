RP Expressway improvements

Keiser Avenue – East of Kerry Reconstruction

The City of Rohnert Park has contracted with Brookfield Homes to perform the Keiser Avenue Eastern Reconstruction Project. The project consists of installation of a new water main, recycled water main, storm drain and the reconstruction of Keiser Ave. from Kerry Road to Petaluma Hill Rd. The project will continue through Oct. 2018. Work hours for this project area are between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Keiser Ave. will be closed to all traffic from east of the Community Gardens to Petaluma Hill Road during construction in this area.

Local residents and patrons of the Community Garden can enter and exit their properties on Keiser Ave. via Snyder Ln.

Keiser West of Kerry Road – Team Ghilotti is performing work for the City of Rohnert Park on Snyder Ln. and Keiser Ave. This project consists of installation of a new water main on Snyder Ln. between Keiser Ave. and Crane Creek (North side). Project closeout activities will be underway. Residents and motorists can expect striping, shoulder work, removal of straw waddles, staking and off haul of heavy equipment. Follow traffic control signage, flaggers and proceed with caution.

Rohnert Park Expressway construction:

Road reconstruction between Snyder Ln. to Petaluma Hill Rd. will continue this week. Follow traffic control signage and flaggers. Proceed with caution. Traffic will be switched between the #1 (fast) and #2 lane (slow lane) at various locations as median work and lane-striping work commences along the alignment.

To expedite construction, the city has modified the work hours to be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. There will always be at least one eastbound lane open during construction. The westbound lanes will not be affected.

Updates will be provided as the work progresses. Please share this notice with others. They can receive updates by sending their email address to: rpconstruction@datainstincts.com