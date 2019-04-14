RP Easter egg hunt

The community is invited to a free Easter egg and candy hunt at noon Easter Sunday, April 21 on the campus of the of the RP Assembly of God Church, 4695 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park.

The hunt is organized by age group so preschoolers are not run over by older children. There will be a pre-school toddler area, a 1-3 grade and a 4-6 grade area along with a young teen area.

If you bring any copy of the Community Voice newspaper your child will receive a free gift. The event will happen rain or shine. Reservations are not required and everyone is welcome to the 10:30 a.m. service. If you need more information, call 707-584-5673.