RP, Daily Acts team up for cleanup day at Copeland Creek

Daily Acts has partnered with the City of Rohnert Park to host a community creek clean-up at Copeland Creek to help revive a section of waterway corridor adjacent to Sonoma State University and Rancho Cotate High School.

The event takes place on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and is the first opportunity for the community to get involved with water conservation and stormwater pollution efforts in Rohnert Park. The day will begin by meeting at Jasmine Circle Parklet, where volunteers will learn about the significance of reducing pollution in waterways. In addition to the valuable education about pollution prevention, participants will also gain hands-on experience with invasive species removal, and will learn about native, low water-use plants.

This is a chance for Rohnert Park residents to meet neighbors, make friends and be a part of a larger movement to protect the planet, community and local resources.

As this will be the first program held in Rohnert Park, Daily Acts, a Petaluma-based nonprofit organization, will also be providing a celebratory potluck for participants.

Space is limited for each program so early registration is encouraged.

Sign up at www.dailyacts.org.