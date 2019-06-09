RP-Cotati Library to feature award-winning performance artist

The Sonoma County Library is hosting a diverse range of local talent for its 2019 Summer Reading Program. From June 1 to Aug. 10, the library is offering free activities and events to encourage a love of reading among children, teens and adults. This year’s theme is Its Showtime at Your Library and those who participate can earn a free book and win prizes for reading.

Branches across the county are participating in the program and each one has a plethora of activities and performances highlighting local talent. One children’s event in the lineup is Eliot Fintushel’s Masks & Mime, performing at the Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library on Wed., July 24, at 6 p.m.

Masks & Mime explores the art of body language through mime illusions, creating characters via masks and stage clowning, with audience participation. Award-winning performance artist and Sonoma County resident Eliot Fintushel combines comical fun with silent concentration to discover how to read others’ feelings in an instant.

To learn more about the Summer Reading Program, sign up at your local library branch or visit sonomalibrary.beanstack.org. All Summer Reading Program events are free and open to all.