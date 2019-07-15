RP Club serves breakfast and lunch

Kids can join daily for high-quality nutritious food.

This summer Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Sonoma County will open its doors at seven locations in the communities of Cloverdale, Healdsburg, Windsor, Guerneville, Roseland, Rohnert Park and Petaluma to serve over 1,000 youth for up to 10 weeks of Summer Camp. We will serve 100,000 healthy meals and snacks to our club members. For many kids, these will be the only meals that they can count on throughout the summer months. Summer Camp in Rohnert Park will run from July 3 through August 2 at Rohnert Park Clubhouse at 7450 Santa Barbara Dr.

Free meals are served at the following times: Breakfast 8:30-9:30 a.m., Lunch 12-1 p.m., and snack 3-4 p.m. Any young person under the age of 18 is welcome to join.

Our camp is a healthy, safe place offered during the long hours when many children might otherwise be left home alone for whole days spent behind screens. Boys & Girls Clubs get kids outside, playing sports and fun games in the sunshine. When kids participate in these activities, they learn to cope with stress, gain self-esteem, build stronger bodies and gain new skills all while enjoying positive social interactions.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Sonoma County serves over 10,000 youth annually in Cloverdale, Geyserville, Healdsburg, Guerneville, Monte Rio, Sebastopol, Windsor, Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Petaluma, Corte Madera and Marin City. The organization opens its doors every day in our Clubhouses, elementary schools, middle schools, a teen center, and even Juvenile Hall with a mission to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to become caring, productive, and responsible citizens.