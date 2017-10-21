RP City Council OK’s mixed used project despite community traffic concerns

By: Katherine Minkiewicz

Last week the Rohnert Park City Council voted 5 to 0 to uphold an appeal of the Planning Commission denial of a conditional use permit and site plan for a mixed-use business and residential project at East Cotati and Camino Colegio Avenue, consequently approving the project for the site.

The small 1.16-acre parcel site in question has been vacant for some time and is zoned for both neighborhood and commercial use and “is the only vacant land in the vicinity,” according to a city council staff report.

Back in March of 2017, the applicant for the site plan and conditional use permit, Steven Scarpa, submitted the application for the permit and architectural review for the project. However, after a July 13 Planning Commission public hearing the project application was denied. Concerns from the commission regarding the project that lead to its initial denial included a concern for an increase in neighborhood traffic, the location of the garbage enclosures and an increase in difficulty in parking.

The denial was then appealed by Scarpa, who wished for city council to address the appeal at the Oct. 10 meeting.

The project will be comprised of a 4,200 square foot commercial/office space and around 31 studio to one bedroom apartments. According to the agenda report prepared by Planning Manager, Jeffrey Beiswenger, the office space would front East Cotati Avenue and would be developed with, “Two single story commercial buildings separated by a patio area.”

The two single story spaces would be on the first floor, “with studio units above.” The multi-family units would front Camino Colegio and would have a total of 31 units available.

A public hearing to discuss the uphold on the appeal was held during the meeting and while the project was approved, several Rohnert Park residents did not approve of the project and expressed concerns regarding traffic and parking issues that could

arise from the new commercial space.

Joe Drescher, an RP resident who live across the street from the site of the planned building and residential units, said his major concern is traffic safety, making note that there was a reason why this project was already denied twice.

“This project represents a major safety hazard to all residents of this area. We are now going to add 60-65 cars twice a day to this intersection (Intersection of Cala Way and Camino Colegio) and there has already been a death in this area. There’s going to be another one, people come down from Camino Colegio at 50 mph and somebody is going to get hurt. Why was this project rejected twice by the planning commission? There are several reasons and I’ve named a few, but the walls (of the building) also make it look like an institutional development instead of a neighborhood development,” Drescher said.

Kim Butler, who lives around the corner to the future development, echoed Drescher’s worries regarding traffic and parking, saying parking in the area is already horrendous.

“If you drive into it (the complex) and there is no parking then you have to drive out, go around the corner and drive back into the parking lot. The parking is horrendous. There is not enough parking for the condos on Camino Colegio, nor the development across the street,” Butler exclaimed. Butler was also worried that even though the residential units will be up to only one bedroom, more than one occupant will be in the space, something she says isn’t unheard of since according to seven or eight college students in the area occupy one house.

In an earlier planning commission meeting, one commissioner suggested that the residential units provided could be for a retirement or over 50 community, an idea that Butler is more supportive of.

However, according to Matt Taylor, a project manager for Scarpa, three community meetings were held to address and listen to these such concerns and that they also met with the planning commission to brainstorm solutions to the parking concern.

While a subterranean parking garage cannot be built to mitigate the issue, the new complex will now provide 62 parking spots both on and off site, which is also more than is required by the planning commission. Parking studies conducted by the city found that the amount of parking spaces provided will have minimal impact on traffic.

One East Cotati resident of six years, Daniel Levy, said he doesn’t think the parking issue will be a problem and that it will always be an issue regardless of the new project. He also said he supports this project because he sees a need for more housing.

“I’ve lived there for six years and I haven’t had an issue finding a spot on Cala Way,” Levy said. “And with the current situation with the fires, there is even more of a housing shortage and I think we really need more housing in this area for students as well as single mothers and working class families. I think you should absolutely approve this project.”

While Levy agrees safety is an issue in the area since it is difficult to see cars when pulling out from Cala Way, however, he does not believe it is an issue due to the new development.

Other concerns regarding the mixed use project brought up by the planning commission were also addressed and changed by the applicant and include, “significantly redesigning the project, buildings being shifted away from neighboring properties… and moving the trash enclosures away from the property line,” according to the agenda report on the item.

“We’ve done our best to address all of the concerns brought up,” Taylor said. And in addressing resident’s worries of many college students occupying the new project, Scarpa said the development is intended for students and for the niched community that needs small and affordable housing.

“We all think it is a great project for the neighborhood and we are filling a niche for those who need housing,” Scarpa concluded during the public comment period.