RP Chamber welcomes Orangetheory Fitness

The Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce partnered with Orangetheory Fitness for its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony at its 600 Raley’s Towne Centre locale. Orangetheory Fitness offers 60-minute workout sessions split into intervals of cardiovascular and strength training with heart rate monitors to track intensity and maximize metabolic burn. Lisa Orloff (far right), Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, was joined by owners Justin and Tanya Brown, studio manager Chelsea Brown and their staff.

Photo courtesy of RP Chamber of Commerce