RP Chamber to host Holiday Lights celebration on Dec. 3

Santa Claus is coming to town!

The Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce will host the 34th annual Holiday Lights celebration on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 5-7 p.m. at the City Center Plaza, next to the library.

There will be hot chocolate, cookies, hot cider, candy canes and craft-making tables for the kids. Santa will arrive at 5:30 p.m. on a fire engine to take Christmas gift requests and photos on his sleigh in the plaza. The Rancho Cotate High School Marching Band and Choir will be performing holiday songs during the event.

The large redwood trees on Rohnert Park Expressway will be lit up at 6 p.m., with a countdown from the crowd. This annual event is fun for the entire family.

For more information or to become a sponsor of this event, contact Lisa Orloff, Executive Director at the Chamber Office, 584-1415.