RP Chamber celebrates with SweetPea

The Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce at an after-hours mixer with SweetPea Gift Shoppe, which is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and is located in the Rohnert Park Senior Center at 6800 Hunter Drive. For holiday shopping, SweetPea will also be open Saturday, Dec. 3 from noon-4 p.m. Their shop is a cornucopia of unique handcrafted gifts and greeting cards for all ages and all occasions. Check out their website at www.sweetpeagiftshoppe.com. Pictured along with the SweetPea volunteer staff are Rohnert Park Mayor Gina Belforte, Councilmembers Jake Mackenzie and Pam Stafford, City Manager Darrin Jenkins, Assistant City Manager Don Schwartz and Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce Executive Directory Lisa Orloff.

Photo courtesy of Cindy Antonetti