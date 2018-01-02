REORGANIZATION NOTICE

The City Council of the City of Cotati reorganized as follows, effective January 1, 2018: Mayor Mark Landman. Vice Mayor John Dell’Osso, Councilmember Wendy Skillman, Councilmember John Moore, Councilmember Susan Harvey.

Cotati City Council meetings are scheduled at 7 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month in the City Council Chambers located at 201 W. Sierra Avenue, Cotati, CA 94931-4217.

The City Council of the City of Rohnert Park reorganized as follows, Mayor Pam Stafford, Vice Mayor Joseph T. Callinan, Council Amy O. Ahanotu, Council Gina Belfort, Council Jake Mackenzie.

Rohnert Park City Council meetings are scheduled at 5 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month in the Rohnert Park City Hall Council Chambers located at 130 Avram Avenue in Rohnert Park, CA 94928.