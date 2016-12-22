REFB receives grant from Petaluma Poultry

The Redwood Empire Food Bank (REFB) has received a $10,000 grant from Petaluma Poultry to help improve the nutritional intake of at-risk children in Sonoma County through the Megan Furth Harvest Pantry (MFHP). Every week, at nine high-need locations throughout Sonoma County, the MFHP helps reduce the incidence of hunger, childhood anemia and obesity by pairing fresh produce rich in iron and vitamin C and healthy staple foods with nutrition education lessons for families with children under the age of six. The pairing provides low-income parents the tools needed to properly nourish their growing children and make informed, healthy lifestyle choices to support a foundation of health and well-being for their entire families.

“The Megan Furth Harvest Pantry serves fresh fruit and vegetables to hundreds of children throughout Sonoma County every week,” said Allison Goodwin, Director of Programs at the REFB.

“The generous funding from Petaluma Poultry provides low-income families with healthy staple foods and vital nutrition education at a distribution site in their local community, removing many of the barriers that stand between families and health, and ensuring that children can grow up active and strong.”