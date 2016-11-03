REFB launches annual Food & Funds Drive to fight local hunger

The Redwood Empire Food Bank (REFB) – this region’s leader in hunger relief – on Nov. 1 launched its annual Food & Funds Drive to help the one in six Sonoma County residents struggling with hunger.

The drive runs through Jan. 31, 2017, during which time thousands of Sonoma County businesses, schools, community centers and organizations and individuals will help end hunger in the community by donating food and funds to the REFB.

“The annual Food & Funds Drive is the easiest and most effective way for the public to join the fight against hunger,” said REFB Community and Events Coordinator, Carolynn Pallo. “Donating food, funds and volunteering time allows the REFB to provide critical food assistance to our neighbors in need. Hunger exists year-round for many of our most vulnerable neighbors, and the food and funds collected during this giving season helps support 82,000 children, adults and seniors in Sonoma County throughout the year.”

During the annual Food & Funds Drive, orange REFB food donation barrels can be found at the following Sonoma County grocery stores: G&G Supermarkets, Grocery Outlet Santa Rosa, Molsberry Market, Oliver’s Markets, Safeway Supermarkets, Smart & Final, and Whole Foods Markets. Sonoma County residents can become involved in the REFB’s Food & Funds Drive in the following ways:

• Make a financial donation: For every one dollar donated, the REFB can provide two meals to a neighbor in need. The REFB accepts donations online at refb.org, by phone, mail or in person at their office located at 3990 Brickway Blvd., Santa Rosa, CA 95403.

• Host a Food & Funds Drive: Go to refb.org to sign-up! Food donations ensure shelves are stocked for people seeking emergency food assistance and donated funds allow the REFB to purchase nutritious food for families in need.

• Organize a virtual Food & Funds Drive: Go to the website to launch a personalized Food & Funds drive. Join dozens of businesses, organizations, and individuals in the community and encourage friends, family, and patrons to donate to the REFB’s Food & Funds Drive via a customizable giving page.

• Offer a business promotion: Dozens of businesses around Sonoma County are offering special deals during the winter months to support the REFB’s Annual Food & Funds Drive. Round Table Pizza restaurants throughout Sonoma County, for example, are offering discounts when patrons donate canned food to the REFB. Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park is offering one free game to customers who donate one can of food.

For a complete listing of promotions in your community, or to coordinate your own Food & Funds Drive promotion, go to the aforementioned website.

• Volunteer at the REFB: The REFB relies on thousands of volunteers each year to pack, sort, deliver and distribute more than 15 million pounds of food annually.