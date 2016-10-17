REFB gets 4-star rating from watchdog group

For the 13th consecutive year, the Redwood Empire Food Bank (REFB) has received the coveted 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, a nationally respected independent charity watchdog organization, which evaluates charities based on financial health, accountability and transparency. Charity Navigator describes the 4-star rating as an “exceptional” rating, the highest badge given by the organization.

Charity Navigator rates more than 1.5 million nonprofit charities in the United States, providing donors the information they need to make confident philanthropic decisions. Less than 1 percent of the charities evaluated by Charity Navigator have received at least 13 consecutive 4-star ratings, highlighting the REFB’s commitment to financial transparency and accountability in the fight against hunger.

“The REFB has made a concerted effort, in light of the challenging economic conditions, to do everything possible to drive as many resources as possible to our mission to end hunger in our community. The 4-star rating from Charity Navigator reflects our effort to keep costs down and service high,” said Redwood Empire Food Bank CEO, David Goodman.