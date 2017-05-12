RE/MAX PROs moves to their new home

RE/MAX PROs were happy to show off their new office at 967 Golf Course Drive with an early Cinco de Mayo party! The grand opening was a huge success and all were very impressed with the new office. With decades of Sonoma and Marin County experience, they have developed a remarkable knowledge base of local real estate history. Pictured Owner/Brokers Spence and Anne Hiatt, their Real Estate Agents, Mayor Jake Mackenzie, Vice Mayor Pam Stafford and Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lisa Orloff.

Tanya Constantine Photography