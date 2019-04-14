RCRPC hosted Annual Community Award night

By: Irene Hilsendager

Winners during the Rotary of Rohnert Park-Cotati’s Annual Community Award dinner were:

Angie Proctor, Volunteer of the year; Stockham Construction received the award for Business of the Year; Doug Buescher from Rancho Cotate High School as Educator of the Year, Community Service Officer Carrie Peoples as the award winner for the City of Cotati Police Department; Public Safety Sergeant Keith Astley, from the City of Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety; Captain Larry Martinez from the Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District received an award and also a plaque honoring 30 years of service; Ca. Highway Patrol Officer Michael Phennicie was given his award however he has since retired from the CHP and has a job with the Sonoma County District Attorney’s office as an investigator and Community Resource Deputy Don Fletcher from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office also received his award Fri. evening during a delicious dinner at Sally Tomatoes.