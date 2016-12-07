RCHS wins two; Barbato lands on all-tourney team

The Rancho Cotate High boys’ basketball team already has doubled its win total from last season. Two of those wins came in the Stokes Tournament last weekend in Kelseyville, where the Cougars finished in third place.

The Cougars are 2-3 in the young season. Last season, Rancho Cotate’s only win came Dec. 30 against Eureka. Thus far, Rancho Cotate has beaten Upper Lake (57-40) and South Fork of Miranda (63-57). On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Cougars lost to Sonoma 48-39.

Sophomore Connor Barbato was the team’s lone selection to the all-tournament squad.

Against Upper Lake, the Cougars shook off a sluggish start to win going away. Upper Lake held a four-point lead at the half, but Rancho Cotate erupted for 23 points in the third quarter to seize control. Barbato was the team’s leading scorer with 19 points, followed by Jackson O’Neil with 12.

During Rancho Cotate’s victory over South Fork, Barbato again topped all Cougars’ scorers with 14 points, followed by Jake Simmons and Levi Hinkle with 11 apiece.

Rancho Cotate currently is up in Arcata playing in a three-day tournament that ends on Saturday, Dec. 10. The Cougars will return to action Tuesday when they travel to Santa Rosa for a non-league game with Elsie Allen. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.