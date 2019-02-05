RCHS ‘sold out’ crab feed

Ricardo Cardenas and Erika Deleon, whose son, Mario K. Deleon is a freshman and athlete at Rancho Cotate High School, enjoy some fresh crab at the Rancho Cotate Cougar Booster’s Annual Crab Feed. The sold out event was held Sat., Jan. 26, at the Rohnert Park Community Center. This is one of the Booster Club’s biggest fundraisers of the year. In addition to eating as much crab as they were able, guests could buy raffle tickets for a variety of donated items. There was a silent auction and the popular cake auction with the football cake bringing in $4,000. This year’s crab feed raised over $36,000 for the Rancho Athletic Departments.

Photo by Jane Peleti