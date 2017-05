The Rancho Cotate High School softball team is always up for supporting the Rohnert Park Girls’ Softball Association and they did just that by having members of the RPGSA Midget Bears team come out for a pitching workshop Wednesday, April 26 at the softball field at Rancho. The coaches of the teams coordinated for the younger girls to pair up with the older girls and get tips on pitching and practiced throwing pitches

Photo by Jane Peleti