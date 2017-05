The Rancho Cotate High School baseball team honored the seniors before their game against Casa Grande Wednesday. The seniors honored were Moises Perez Gonzalez, Ryan Phillips, Oscar Urbina, Cory Durenberger and Tanielu Guerrero. Unfortunately, Rancho didn’t walk off with the win as Casa Grande defeated them 11-1. The boys have their final game of the league season Friday against Montgomery High School at Montgomery.

Jane Peleti