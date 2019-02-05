RCHS girls’ basketball team honored their seniors

Sports
February 5, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Cougars march toward playoffs Coyotes bring down Titans Healdsburg takes the win Hayman flips it up Seawolves bow out in round 1 of NCAAs Lambrecht puts on pressure Titans secure division win! Rancho Senior Varsity and Coach Hotaling Tomales defeats Tech High Wait, I have it! “To be a Cougar, you have to have a heart of a Warrior” Technology High Cougars remain undefeated Credo/Technology volley ball Cardenas makes good use of errors Honoring Tech High Lady Titans 24-hours of Lemons at Sonoma Raceway Wildcats beat Cougars INDYCAR Showcase Honoring Tech High Lady Titans Phan, player of the year Rancho Cotate High School Martinez has a powerful kick Youth tennis camp is huge success Lacrosse holds free clinic Sept. 21 Advancing to the next round Anudokem leaps for the basket Technology High Cougars lose grip in final minutes Tech High doesn’t have enough steam Panthers trounce Cougars A collision bound to happen Not where I wanted it Warriors struggled during semi-finals Warriors and All Star Blue RC Girls’ basketball won invitational Alfaro makes a hit RC Cougar fan facing surgery receives outpouring of support Heading for a goal Seschin and Curry watch with interest Scott goes up for a shot Roseland beats Tech High Titans Exhibition match brings out the stars Parking lot rally brings families together A nice tight race Nguyen shows thanks Worden lays it up Cougars' winning streak continues Rancho graduate signs with Holy Names University Laughlin makes a diving save Senior night for the volleyball team Roseland Beats Tech High Excitement for new football season  Cougars triumph over Vikings Cougars overcome Pumas Rancho alumnus signs with New York Red Bulls Move aside Man of Steel, we’ve got Ironman: Ironman triathlon returns to Sonoma County Getting it over the net Kuhlman watches the orb sail Lady Titan’s vs St. Helena Royals win bronze Cougar Ladies dominated Going for a goal Misi ready for the big hit Great job Lady Titans Sandoval scores against Piner Roby goes high Hayes comes in first Titan’s vs. Anderson Valley Balint, pitcher for the U of Oregon signing autographs Local playing with Ducks Northern California locals round out SCCA Championship Runoffs Rancho girls beat El Molino Cross country standouts Mata player of the match 8th Annual John’s march against Stomach Cancer Scoring the final goal Tech High started a blaze

RCHS girls’ basketball team honored their seniors

February 1, 2019

The Rancho Cotate High School girls’ basketball team honored their seniors before the game against Maria Carrillo Tues., Jan. 29.  The seniors who were honored were Kierra Johnson, Katie Schiebold, Makenna Menton-Porter, Jessica Phillips, Christine Pagaduan and Natalia De La Cruz.  The seniors were excited to take home a win 79-41 for their last home game of their high school careers.  The team is currently undefeated in the league and will play their final game Thurs., Jan. 31 against El Molino High School.

Photo by Jane Peleti