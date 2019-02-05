RCHS girls’ basketball team honored their seniors

The Rancho Cotate High School girls’ basketball team honored their seniors before the game against Maria Carrillo Tues., Jan. 29. The seniors who were honored were Kierra Johnson, Katie Schiebold, Makenna Menton-Porter, Jessica Phillips, Christine Pagaduan and Natalia De La Cruz. The seniors were excited to take home a win 79-41 for their last home game of their high school careers. The team is currently undefeated in the league and will play their final game Thurs., Jan. 31 against El Molino High School.

Photo by Jane Peleti