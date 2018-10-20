RCHS awards for Kindness the month of October

Kids & Pets
October 20, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
University Elementary School Living with multiple pets CPI offers support Free-roaming cats – is it safe Bark after Dark is coming Nov. 3 Monte Vista School Student Builders for October 2 Hahn Elementary School John Reed Elementary School Penngrove Elementary School Young kittens are lots of work Disaster preparedness for our pets Monte Vista School Sept. 18 Preparing pets for the 4th of July noises Richard Crane School for Sept. 17 University Elementary for September How to combat summer pests Penngrove Elementary for Sept. 12 Visiting Cape Town SPCA Coincidence, I don’t think so! Step up your kids’ STEM skills Monte Vista Elementary-Student Builders for Sept 4 Penngrove School Lifeskill award for Sept. 5 Hahn School Lifeskill recipients for Pre-K through 2nd grade for May Hahn School Lifeskill recipients for 3rd- 5th grade for May Rancho Cotate HS Student of the month May Penngrove Elementary - Lifeskill Award for Aug. 31 Hahn Elementary School Lifeskill recipients for Pre-K thru 2nd grade for May Teacher Amy Miller is wrapped up Managed intake seeing a reduction Some assembly required: Putting together the pieces of your rescue pet Penngrove School Lifeskill award winners May 16 University Elementary School life skill awards for the month of August Cougar award winner Penngrove Elementary Lifeskill winners for the week of Aug. 22 Keep three-legged animals slender John Reed positive behavior winners for Aug. 28 Happy Birthday Happy Birthday Small dog syndrome: When predators are also prey Richard Crane School walk-a-thon Hope unleashed for pets with cancer Penngrove School Aug. 8 Campers share their stories Richard Crane School Cougar Cub Character Assembly students for Aug. 20 What to do with orphaned wildlife Penngrove School for Aug. 15 Penngrove Elementary Lifeskill award winners for Aug. 1 Rescuing Pitbulls: When myths affect reality Adoptiversary for pets School Year 2018-19 public media release for free and reduced-price meals Try attending Sonoma County VegFest Aug. 18 “Stuff the truck” 5 tips for bringing your pet to work this summer Time to get immunized before school starts Adopting out pit bulls 5 tips for bringing your pet to work this summer Happy 11th Birthday Sato School bus safety 101 Living with a 3-legged dog is not easy Can we can clear the shelter?

RCHS awards for Kindness the month of October

October 19, 2018

Eighteen Rancho Cotate high school students were awarded Student of the Month in recognition of Kindness for the month of October.  They all received certificates for their achievements. Individual teachers nominated students based not just on superior academic achievement, but marked improvement in academics, behavior, attendance, and attitude. RCHS Students of the month include: Alejandro Solorio, Carlos Perez Pacheco, Christian Olmedo, Crystal Vasquez Escutia, David De Los Santos Garcia, Dominic Perez (ElCo), Evan Crow, Jessica Seibold, Jorden Isenberg, Josh Khiobouakham, Julisha Martinez Carreno, Kamron Johnson, Lilo Voss, Maria Naiga, Olivia Case, Ramiro Oledo, Rasheed Rankin and Veronica Saucedo Mendoza. Also pictured are ASB Morale Commissioners, Kayli Sciacca and Morris Brice.

Jane Peleti