RCHS alumna and fellow softball teammates, Janaea Mason, Reilani Peleti and Brittney Scardina, played against each other during their games on Friday, Feb. 16 and Feb. 17 in Chico. Peleti plays for California State University, Chico and Mason and Scardina play for California State University, San Marcos. Family and friends of the girls traveled from Rohnert Park to watch the games and support the girls. Chico defeated San Marcos in all four games they played and remain undefeated in their league. Jane Peleti