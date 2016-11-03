Rancho Cotate
November 3, 2016
link to facebook link to twitter

RC spikers honor seniors

November 4, 2016
Rancho Cotate High School volleyball seniors, Brianna Vallejos, Kaela Velles and Ella Doss were honored at their last home game on Oct. 27 before the start of their game against Windsor, which won the match in five games.
Jane Peleti
 