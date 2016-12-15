RC girls on 3-game win streak

The Rancho Cotate High girls’ basketball team upped its win streak to three games on Tuesday, Dec. 13, with a stirring 88-75 victory over Kennedy of Richmond.

Rancho Cotate is now 5-1 overall and this weekend is competing in the Napa Valley Classic at Napa High School.

Camille Spackman had another strong game for the Cougars, scoring 30 points in the victory to lead four Rancho Cotate players in double figures. Reilani Peleti added 16 points to the winning cause, followed by Katie Schiebold and Makenna Menton-Porter with 10.

Rancho Cotate got out the gate quickly, scoring 25 points in the first quarter and led by eight. At halftime, the Cougars were up by seven and fended off strong challenges from Kennedy throughout the second half.

Rancho Cotate 69, Piner 32

Another 16-point effort by Peleti paced the Cougars past their former North Bay League rival on Dec. 8.

Spackman added 11 points while Natalie Guerrero dropped in 10.

Rancho Cotate led 13-8 at the end of the first quarter but stretched their lead to 51-28 by the end of the third quarter.

The Cougars’ next home game is Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m., against Hayward and will play again on Dec. 23 at home against Tamalpais at 7:30 p.m.