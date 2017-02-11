RC boys end years of NBL hoops angst

Connor Barbato scores 33 points as Cougars hold off furious Ukiah rally for 70-67 league victory; first since Feb. 8, 2012

Nearly five years of North Bay League futility finally ended for the Rancho Cotate High boys’ basketball team on Thursday, Feb. 2, when the Cougars defeated Ukiah on the road, 70-67. It marked the first time anyone on the Cougars’ roster had won a league contest.

It was the first NBL win for Rancho Cotate since Feb. 8, 2012, when it beat then-NBL foe Elsie Allen of Santa Rosa 68-45. Elsie Allen has since been bumped down to the Sonoma County League. The Cougars’ last home victory in the NBL also came against Ukiah, 71-48, on Feb. 2, 2012.

Sophomore Connor Barbato was the driving force behind the Cougars’ victory as he poured in a game-high 33 points.

Junior Logan Reese and senior Jackson O’Neill followed with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Rancho Cotate had built a 20-point lead at one point and was forced to hold off a furious Ukiah rally that brought the Wildcats to within three points with a chance to tie the game on a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Wildcats scored a whopping 32 points in the fourth quarter but the Cougars’ lead heading into the final period, 50-35, was sufficient enough to withstand that onslaught.

The Wildcats actually had a good look at the 3-pointer, but the shot was no good, touching off a wild celebration on the part of the Cougars.

Santa Rosa 46- Rancho Cotate 44

The Cougars looked as if they might record their first home NBL win since 2012 as they raced to a 27-16 halftime lead.

But the Panthers rallied to outscore the Cougars 30-17 in the second half.

Barbato again was the top scorer for Rancho Cotate with 13 points.

Rancho Cotate played its final home game on Wednesday, Feb. 8, against Casa Grande of Petaluma.

Details of the game were unavailable when The Community Voice went to print.

The Cougars’ final game this season is scheduled for tonight, Feb. 10, in Santa Rosa against Maria Carrillo.