RAFD chief calls it a career

By: Dave Williams

Frank Treanor to cap 50-year career at end of this year

Frank Treanor has decided 50 years in the firefighting business is long enough.

The Rancho Adobe Fire District Chief on Tuesday told The Community Voice he will be retiring on Dec. 31. Treanor became the RAFD interim chief on Jan. 1, 2006. Little did he know the interim term would be 10 years.

“I came as interim chief on Jan. 1, 2006…they dropped interim and didn’t tell me,” Treanor joked. “It’s been 11 years and now’s a good time to go away. I think it’s best to go when you feel you’re still hitting triples and home runs rather than falling asleep at the desk.”

The RAFD Board of Directors will pick the new chief. According to Treanor, the board has known since July that he was leaving at the end of the year.

Treanor said he’s extremely proud of his work since coming to the RAFD, which has three station houses in Cotati, Penngrove and on Liberty Road in Petaluma. Treanor guided the RAFD through a stifling economic downturn and has it on stable financial footing.

“I came here because it was broken and I wanted to fix it, and we fixed it,” Treanor said. “I wanted to retire a few years ago, but with the economic downturn, I couldn’t leave it. But we were able to get as much stability as you could expect at that time.”

He said when he arrived, the RAFD had a desk and nothing else for the chief. He said there were no files.

“We had to build everything from scratch, and the person who comes in after me will have a time line of schedule events and a schedule of things he or she will need to address,” Treanor said. “There also will be a road map to financial success of the organization, which is something we’ve been working on.”

Treanor said any money that came the district’s way, whether through grants or via tax revenue, went to ensure the district had good fire apparatus and had good people to operate the fire engines.

“You can have the most beautiful engines in the world, but if your crew isn’t any good, the engines are useless,” Treanor said. “We’ve been able to get excellent people in our district.”

Wednesday, Nov. 16, marked Treanor’s 50th anniversary of going into the firefighting service. Before coming to the RAFD, he was five years retired from the San Francisco Fire Department and was teaching fire science at the City College of San Francisco. He said he’ll miss being in the firefighting industry but he has other things he wants to do with his life.

“Firefighting isn’t the only think in my life, and I think that’s the key,” he said. “I want to learn foreign languages, do some traveling and play a little more golf. With all the things I want to do, I may not have enough time.”