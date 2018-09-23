R. Haley heading to new job in San Diego County

By: Robert Haley

Robert Haley has done much for the good of the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District during his seven year’s tenure. He gives his thoughts and reflections on leaving Rohnert Park.

I hope everyone is enjoying a great start to the school year! It is with some amount of bitter sweetness that I share with you that I have been offered an appointment, and I intend to accept it, as Superintendent of San Dieguito Union High School District, which is located in San Diego County. This was not an easy decision and is one that I and my family made together. There are parts of this process that are still required to be completed, but I wanted to let everyone know rather than have there be a lack of information.

I reflect back on the beginning of my tenure here when the Board of Trustees offered me the position as Superintendent in April 2011. We were in a tough situation, but through teamwork we have created a district now known for creating innovative programs, opening schools, attracting students and preparing them for college and careers. In our years together we have, among other things, developed a year-round program, expanded the outdoor learning program EXL, added interscholastic sports and expanded Technology High School, developed Thomas Page Academy as a K-8 school, moved sixth grade back to middle school and re-instated support for sports and we opened three schools. We passed our first ever parcel tax in 2012, which allowed for the re-opening of school libraries, computer labs and the re-instatement of class size reduction. In 2014 and 2016 we passed two $80 million bond authorizations, which allowed us to begin implementing our Facilities Master Plan. We have renovated multiple schools, improved technology access districtwide and our signature project.

The Theater/Academic/Gymnasium Building at Rancho Cotate High School is scheduled to open in March 2019. All of our schools have benefited from the measures and we have the best school facilities for our students!

I am grateful to have had this opportunity to be a part of a great team. I am hopeful for the future and want the best for Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District. I am thankful for the support I have had from the Board of Trustees and it was an honor to lead the board’s vision of change. I look forward to continuing to support them and will work with them on a transition.