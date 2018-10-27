Quick ways to freshen up your home for fall

By: Family Features

As fall weather sets in, many homeowners take advantage of cooler days to spruce up their living spaces since they’re confined indoors. However, fitting all that work into a busy season filled with school, sports and other family demands isn’t always easy.

Fortunately, a fall refresh doesn't have to mean mountains of daunting work. These tips can provide the inspiration you need to spruce up your home without the hassle.

Control the clutter. Even the cleanest homes still look messy when they’re disorganized, but it’s an uphill battle for many to keep clutter from accumulating. Tackle the house room-by-room. Divide clutter into three piles: keep, donate and discard.

Give floors a facelift. After months spent outside, it’s inevitable that you’ve tracked some of the great outdoors back inside with you. Get your floors back in their best condition with a simple carpet washing innovation like Hoover’s Smartwash Automatic Carpet Cleaner. An auto-mix feature precisely mixes and dispenses solution for optimal cleaning, and operation is as easy as it comes: push forward to wash, pull back to dry. Let the powerful brushes do all the work to gently remove embedded dirt and debris.

Add some cheery light. If you’re like many homeowners, light fixtures aren’t high on your list for everyday cleaning. However, over time dust and debris build up, which can impact the quality of light. Take time to wipe down fixtures for a cleaner, brighter ambiance in minutes.

Swap out bedding. Updating the textiles in a room is an easy way to instantly transform a space. Bedding for cooler seasons tends to be heavier and darker, so it’s the perfect time to make a switch to sheets and comforters that are not only practical but look cozy and inviting for the cold nights ahead. Similarly, you can swap out airy drapes and window treatments for more robust versions that reflect the season while helping keep drafts at bay.

Make DIY cleaning supplies. Some of the most effective cleaning agents can be made at home, so you never have to worry about running out. Make your own all-purpose spray cleaner by combining a quart of water with four tablespoons of baking soda. For extra cleaning power, you can mix vinegar with water and add a few drops of essential oils for an appealing scent. Another quick fix: Run citrus peels through the garbage disposal for an easy clean and fresh smelling kitchen.

