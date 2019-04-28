Put down your phone April is distracted driving awareness month

News
April 28, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Teen arrested for shooting at RP Cotati Council moves ahead Rohnert Park considers firework restrictions Station Avenue project Dodd’s college student food bill passes Homelessness spikes in RP Straus Family Creamery moving to RP DUI driver crashes into 7-1 Superintendent search begins Cotati memorializes victims More high density in Rohnert Park Promotions in the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Brace yourself for mosquitos Fresh faces on the CRPUSD board 73rd Miss Sonoma County competition held at Spreckels Mayors of So Co write angry letter Newsom’s vision “cradle to career” RP Downtown project underway Schools, facilities and bonds: Plans but no money RP driver identified Bad air quality cancels sports Official election winners as projected by the VOICE  RP swears in new council member 2018 local stories which made history ArtStart brings art to the RP Senior Center Holocaust piano now in Cotati CRPUSD seeking a new superintendent Vintage race cars on Sonoma raceway track Fun family Christmas events in Cotati Cougars’ season comes to a tearful sad conclusion CalFresh clients get Feb. benefits early Rohnert Park Station Ave. update Cuts suggested for school district The “Healing Wall” comes to Sonoma County Dr. Dominguez and Hawkins named as director and co-director for Hanna Institute University Elementary School to host Maker World at SSU Animal Shelter League of RP receives grant Cotati Council reshuffles seats Help save lives by donating blood New laws on purchasing and concealing handguns Fencing in Sonoma County School district leaders tackle 1.9m deficit School district seeking new superintendent Cotati protests CASA compact School district balances budget The Community Voice endorses candidates DA’s office awarded DUI Prosecution Grant Rohnert Park kid joins TCU El Camino graduates Rohnert Park Council says we don’t need another agency Rancho students excel in Poetry Out Loud  SC public safety heroes of the year Don’t drive with an open container Traffic concerns top RP survey SSU Equestrian looks to go national Frightful, fun, free Halloween activities Cougars crush Ukiah Election projected winners November 6, 2018  Sonoma Clean Power offers no-cost energy upgrades Rancho advances to semifinals RP’s n­ew Director of Public Safety A stand-off with barricaded, suicidal woman ends safely in RP RP has a new director of public safety Mackenzie leaves SMART RP officers spent Sat. car chasing A shimmer of hope against the angry heavy sky SSU to host North Bay Women of Color conference Rancho’s TAG building, now a reality Public invited to give input on Downtown RP Site School board candidates voice opinions Woman stabbed on west side of RP LandPaths connects people to protected land Tech High Girl's Soccer Undefeated champions! AG Becerra issues consumer alert on price gouging in fire-affected communities Learn to docent at the SSU Fairfield Osborn Preserve New signs point in the right direction Where are the ski lifts? Is Cotati being targeted? New alcohol fees for Rohnert Park Sonoma State president testifies for tax relief for disaster victims Fixing Cotati’s roads State Farm property steams forward to Station Avenue Scrappers Steal Win RP Foundation issues grant Cotati allows second dispensary New residential building lands approved In Singapore Strait aboard a missile destroyer PG&E has a prediction model USCIS presents free training on how to apply for citizenship RP investigates new site for Corp. Yard Two arrested in RP motel for mail theft  Is Juuling the new norm? Cotati considers $15 min. wage No criminal charges filed against PG&E in northern Ca. wildfires  RP decides on west side Rancho Cotate Band fundraiser BBQ Jessica Holman: Thirty-five years of Rancho Spirit Titans crush Mustangs Station Avenue gets final approval Cotati Council reviews trash plan Baseball League receives donation from local motorcycle club Cotati Police Chief Parish swears in new officer Garber A Sunday afternoon with retired football players Injury collision closes Golf Course Dr. Giving Kids Smiles in Rohnert Park Neighborhood watch meeting scheduled New Executive Director at SSU New interim superintendent Krispy Kreme Doughnuts comes to Rohnert Park  Cougars blow past Gauchos  Rohnert Park honors its Veterans and Servicemen CHP reminds all of increased crimes Cougars beat Bulldogs More than 276,000 Dreamers have renewed DACA White receives Matt Walsh Memorial RP and Sunday festivities SSU fraternity banned for five years Name correction: Cotati Chamber of Commerce Oktoberfest Rancho crushes Analy CA Homemaker Association needs volunteers Active duty honorees at the RP Veterans Day program Santa now knows her secret CPI receives funding to offer counseling in schools Caltrans works toward decarbonizing California transportation The Rancho Cotati Rotary Club hosts Humanitarian Award dinner SSU and SCOE offer high school internship RP’s new interim police chief Big changes to big project in Rohnert Park A possibility for Snyder Lane to have four lanes soon Rohnert Park road updates Sheriff’s Detectives arrest SR man after controlled delivery of ecstasy pills. Cotati comes out against CASA Penngrove Community Church celebrates 120 years Cotati approves tree lighting City of Cotati has apartment housing parking problems Operators ordered to pay for false advertising violations Becerra urges Ca. businesses resources to help prevent human trafficking Possible change to parking rules Students at University Elementary discussing the labyrinth Rohnert Park City Council Candidates NHTSA reminds motorists to drive sober this season R P Foundation gives grants to NOAH and Petaluma Bounty Summit State Bank annual report FEMA awards Sonoma Water grant March for the blind highlights need for more accessible sidewalks Cougar to Bear — Simmons’ new pelt SRJC picks up local quarterback The Cougars defeat the Jaguars at homecoming New laws take effect Jan. 1 Kids and firefighters compete in RP RP local, Petri Alva, 14, a nationally recognized athlete SweetPea celebrates 31 years Seawolves serve up a victory Cardinals rout Cougars How to help victims of wildfires Polynesia celebrated at annual Pacific Islander Festival Fire storm anniversary Plan approved for Station Ave. park Football in full swing, 3rd win Arrests and charges target Apple stores Annie Rasmussen Celebration of Life Revisiting those who lost it all: October wildfire victims still on the road to recovery SMART celebrates a year of service RP Public Safety report card Penngrove native set for amazing voyage Cotati votes opposition to oil leases SC neighborhood sues illegal pot grower Penngrove grassfire destroys buildings Cotati Accordion Festival still a hit after 28 years RP residents provide input in police chief search Forum hosted by WLV for RP City Council candidates Supply giveaways lend a hand to families Police officers inspect inside of car Lowerys help with campaign Yes on Measure W will keep fire stations open RP to host community forum for public safety director search Emergency Alert System Test Sept. 10 & 12 Spreckels and Alchemia connects community It wasn’t an easy fight but Rancho wins again RP Safety Dept. climbs in remembrance of 9/11/18 Back to school for Rohnert Park and Cotati Another tough break for roller derby RP waits to make update to emergency alert system Cougars slay Dragons Third pedestrian struck by SMART train Enjoying ribs Little ones with big Polynesian dancing spirit Sidewalk repair gets big break from City of RP RP Health Center celebrates anniversary Imitating major leaguers Rohnert Park waiting for approval for canine program

Put down your phone April is distracted driving awareness month

By: Stephanie Derammelaere
April 26, 2019

April is Distracted Driving Awareness month, a public awareness campaign supported by the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) and local law enforcement agencies to help mitigate the thousands of accidents that happen each year due to distracted driving. Especially with the rise in cell phone use for not only calling, but texting, navigating, and using other apps while driving, the statistics of people killed from distracted driving continue to rise.

According to the National Safety Council, more than 40,000 people were killed in automobile-related accidents in 2018, and every day, at least nine American die and 100 are injured in distracted driving crashes. Everything from cell phones, to dashboard infotainment systems, to GPS systems, to evolving voice command features, pose a threat to driver and pedestrian safety. 

In Rohnert Park’s 2018 traffic analysis, 79 citations were given for traffic collisions and stop sign violations related to cell phone use. While this number is down slightly from the 87 issued in 2017, local law enforcement does not believe the numbers accurately reflect a growing problem. 

“It really doesn’t capture the accuracy of cell phone use being down,” says Officer Justin Thompson of the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety. “We’re now getting up to staff with public safety officers. The fact that citations were down is not an indication. Anyone can look around and still see people on their cell phones everyday.”

Distracted driving qualifies as not just talking or texting on a cell phone, but also reading on a phone, book, map or newspaper, using a GPS, watching videos or movies, eating and drinking, smoking, personal grooming, adjusting the radio or CD player or playing extremely loud music. However, for Distracted Driving Awareness month law enforcement is focusing particularly on cell phone use as this appears to be the biggest offender. In fact, engaging in distracting behaviors with a phone like dialing, talking, or texting increases the risk of getting into a crash by three times. 

“That is my focus this month,” says Thompson. “My focus is traffic safety overall but really focusing on cell phone citations. We’re nine days into it and there have been about 25 citations already.”

Plain clothed officers will be stationed throughout the City of Rohnert Park several days this month, particularly around busy intersections, to watch for cell phone use violations, distracted driving, motorists not yielding to pedestrians around crosswalks and related infractions.

“We just had a traffic collision today that involved a young lady who was under the influence and she stated later that she had just looked down at her cell phone before crashing into a parked vehicle,” says Thompson. “They say one in four motorists are under the influence of either prescription drugs and/or alcohol, and I would say cell phones are right up there with that.”

Per the California Vehicle Code, it is illegal to hold and use a cell phone while texting, calling or using the apps while driving. If the phone is affixed to the vehicle, it may be operated in a hands free mode using voice activation, or used with the motion of a single swipe or tap of the driver’s finger. According to the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute, five seconds is the average time a person’s eyes are off the road while texting. When traveling at 55mph, that is enough time to cover the length of a football field blindfolded. To eliminate the temptation, law enforcement advises turning on the “do not disturb while driving” notification on your cell phone. The phone recognizes when you are driving and will automatically send a response to a text. 

“If we’re talking about eliminating [cell phone use while driving], turn your phone off,” says Thompson. “You can put your phone in your glove box. Turn off your apple watch or other phone device that syncs up with your phone. You could also be reading your text message on your watch. The courts have not yet addressed this but I’m sure that will probably come up because under the law it is an electronic device. That too could constitute a violation.”

For motorists who cannot completely turn their phone off or put it in a glove box or trunk of their vehicle, Officer Thompson urges drivers to purchase a cradle for their phone and have it mounted. 

“That is required by law, that the phone be set up in a hands free device,” says Thompson. “Even to pick up the phone to accept a phone call is not acceptable per the code. You can only accept a phone call or use your GPS if it is in a hands free device.”