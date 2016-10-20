Put a Fresh Twist on Tailgating

(Family Features) Add some team spirit to your menu by stepping out of bounds this tailgating season. Score big points with your fellow fans by sharing new apps and snacks that put a special game day spin on traditional favorites.

Made with fresh chickpeas and tahini, hummus is the perfect smooth and creamy accompaniment for chips, crackers and veggies. But it’s easy to take this delicious dip to a fan frenzy level by using it as an ingredient to reimagine your favorite tailgating treats with an option like Sabra Hummus, which is available in more than a dozen appetizing flavors.

These recipes show you how to add a twist with a pull-apart bread and nudge twice baked potatoes toward fan-favorite status.

Spinach and Artichoke

Hummus Pull Apart Bread

Recipe courtesy of PoetInThePantry.com

Nonstick spray

2 tubes (8 ounces each) crescent rolls

1 container (10 ounces) Sabra Spinach and

Artichoke Hummus

1 can (14 ounces) quartered artichoke hearts, drained

12 cups fresh baby spinach leaves

1 cup shredded cheese blend

Heat oven to 350 F. Spray 9-by-5 loaf pan with nonstick spray and set aside.

Lightly spray work surface and carefully unroll 1 tube crescent rolls, so it stays as close as possible to one piece. Pinch seams.

Spread half the hummus over entire surface. Sprinkle with half the artichoke hearts, spinach leaves and cheese blend.

Cut into 8 squares. Prop loaf pan up to vertical then stack 4 squares and place them in loaf pan. Stack remaining 4 squares and place them on top of squares already in pan.

Repeat with remaining ingredients.

Bake on center rack 55-60 minutes, or until browned on top and cooked through, rotating pan halfway through bake time.

Place plate over top of pan, invert, then carefully flip over to invert bread. Serve as-is to pull apart, or slice for easier eating.