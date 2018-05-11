News
May 11, 2018
Pursuit of erratic speeding driver leads to DUI arrest

  • The center island at the intersection of Southwest and Commerce Boulevards that stopped a speeding vehicle who was driving under the influence. Robert Grant

By: Katherine Minkiewicz
May 4, 2018

Commerce Boulevard was the scene of an 80 mph car chase last Monday when Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety officers responded to a call of a possibly intoxicated man in a truck, who later crashed his car into a boulder during the vehicle pursuit and was arrested for driving under the influence and carrying a loaded pistol in a public place.

Early Monday evening around 8:06 p.m., RP Public Safety Dispatch received a call from an Amy’s Kitchen employee reporting a possibly intoxicated man sauntering around in the restaurant’s parking lot.

When asked if Amy’s often gets issues like this, Amy’s on duty manager said it is unusual.

“We don’t typically have any problems,” she said. 

While officers were responding to the call the Amy’s employee notified the dispatcher that the male suspect got into his truck and started to head east on Golf Course Drive towards Highway 101.

As the suspect continued going east, “A responding officer located the truck and upon activating their overhead emergency lights, the truck began driving erratically,” according to a press release from the department.

The suspect, 25-year-old Cyrus Beausang, then reportedly failed to stop at numerous red lights and upon turning right onto south bound Commerce Boulevard sped up to 80 mph in a 25-35 mph zone amidst moderate traffic.

Pursuing officers followed the truck south on Commerce until Beausang crashed into a boulder and slid around 300 feet towards eastbound Southwest Boulevard where it then finally came to a stop in the middle of the lanes.

Beausang was taken into custody without incident and during a search of his car, officers found a loaded .357 pistol on the floorboards of his truck.

The 25-year-old from Berkeley is now facing a multitude of charges including DUI, violation of DUI probation, possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle and two counts of felony evading of a police officer.

In October of 2017 Beausang was charged with a DUI and was given a fine of $2,392, four days of jail time at the North County Detention Facility and 36 months of probation according to a Sonoma County Superior Court records search.

To help combat the problem of driving under the influence and in anticipation of Cinco de Mayo, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety will be conducting a DUI checkpoint on an unannounced day that week from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. The location of the checkpoint is unknown as well but according to the department it will take place in an area of the city where there is a history of DUI arrests and crashes. 

Patrol officers will also be on the lookout all throughout Rohnert Park for drivers who are under the influence and the department is “taking a zero tolerance stance against intoxicated drivers.”

According to statistics compiled in the public safety press release, in 2016, someone was killed in a drunk driving related crash every 50 minutes.

Beausang’s arraignment was held April 30 at 8:30 a.m., however, his plea is still unannounced. 