Pumpkin night is a magical time

By: Irene Hilsendager

As you take a risk of hiking a half-mile of walking path, you will discover the Forbidden Pumpkin City, a freebooter cave and more imaginary land built using over 3,000 hand-carved real and artificial gourds.

Pumpkin Nights is launching an interactive Halloween experience unlike anything else in Sonoma County from Oct. 10 to Nov. 3. Pumpkin Nights will also feature a fire show, an outdoor movie screening, a bounce house and a variety of treats and drinks.

Pumpkin Nights was founded in 2016 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds with a mission to showcase local artists and celebrate the most magical time of the year without the gore and scares.

Tickets are advance purchase only at $20 for general ages 13-59, $18 for seniors 60 plus, $16 children 4-12 and free for three and under; a family pack for two adults and two children is $65.