Pumas defeat Cougars

Alan Crosby Jr., a senior at Rancho Cotate High School and member of the boys’ varsity basketball team, moves around a member of the Maria Carrillo basketball team to pass the ball during their game Wed., Feb. 6 at Maria Carrillo High School. The teams played against each other in the NBL Redwood Tournament with the Pumas defeating the Cougars, 68-54. The Pumas moved on to play against Healdsburg High School in the championship game. The Cougars are #14 seed in the NCS playoffs and will play Tues., Feb. 12 in Vallejo against St. Patrick-St. Vincent.

Photo by Jane Peleti