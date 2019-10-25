Public invited to discuss ways to improve Bay Area Transportation

How easy is it for older adults and persons with disabilities to get around in Sonoma County? What are the transportation challenges, successes and gaps?

Older adults and residents with disabilities are invited to a focus group to discuss these questions and share experiences with agencies studying ways to improve the Bay Area’s transportation system. The conversation will be Monday, November 18, 10 a.m.-noon, at the Santa Rosa Veteran’s Memorial Building, North Room, 1351 Maple Avenue, Santa Rosa.

To register, call (707) 565-5903 or email aaa@schsd.org.

The discussion is hosted by the Sonoma County Area Agency on Aging (AAA), and led by the Bay Area Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) and the World Institute on Disability (WID). Local input will be part of MTC and WID’s nine-county Bay Area study on Transportation Resiliency and Climate Sustainability (TRACS). The agencies hope to develop new strategies and actions to plan and fund a transportation system that meets the needs of older adults and residents with disabilities.

“It’s vital to get input from older adults and people with disabilities to plan a transportation system that makes it easier to get to health appointments, the grocery store and community events,” says County of Sonoma Adult and Aging Division Director Paul Dunaway. “More transportation options mean greater independence and self-reliance, better health care and less social isolation, and allows for better access to more job options and financial opportunities.”

AAA also received a grant from Caltrans, the state Department of Transportation, to study Sonoma County transportation for older adults age 60+ and residents with disabilities. From January-March 2020, the AAA will host several discussion groups focused solely on local transportation. Input from those groups will be included in the Sonoma County Connected Communities Transportation study. For more information on the local Connected Communities study, contact the AAA at (707) 565-5903 or aaa@schsd.org.