Pru Draper, a woman of profound impact

By: Dave Williams

Cotati lost a piece of its heart and history with the passing of Prudence Draper, who died at the age of 86 on Saturday.

The cause of her death, according to her brother, Thomas King, was heart failure.

“She was an icon,” said Cheryl Nixon, who owns Friar Tucks in downtown Cotati. “She was a matriarch, the last of the group that really founded Cotati. Pru Draper was one of the most down to earth people you could talk to. I’d get advice from her; she was a straight shooter but she never tried to hurt anyone’s feelings. She was the original face and spirit of Cotati.”

Draper was born in Cleveland on July 9, 1930, but really planted her roots in Sonoma County in 1946 when her family purchased a chicken ranch in Petaluma. Farm work was not her fancy, so she enrolled in UC Berkeley on a scholarship but left school two years later after catching pneumonia.

Draper met her future husband, Lloyd, in 1949 and they were married two years later. The Drapers bought The Cotatian, a weekly newspaper in 1951. Whatever it took to keep the Cotatian going, they did it, whether it was writing stories, taking photographs or selling advertising.

“She was our historian,” said Kelly Smith, who has bartended at various establishments in downtown Cotati for years. “She was a smart, newspaper girl. She kept track of all the births and deaths in our little town. With the Drapers, I’d call her Pru, but he was always Mr. Draper. She’ll be missed.”

Draper had a profound impact on Cotati. She founded the Cotati Historical Society and persistently prodded citizens to donate to the museum. Members of the city council often would seek her counsel on issues concerning the city. She was influential in getting technology company Hewlitt-Packard to set up shop in the area.

Also, her community walks provided residents with a true sense of Cotati’s history.

In the 1960s she was at the forefront of preventing Rohnert Park from absorbing Cotati upon the creation of Sonoma State University. Cotati incorporated into a city in 1963. Pru and Lloyd Draper served in the Peace Corps in American Samoa in the mid-1970s after the death of their youngest child, Jay.

The couple wrote a book about the city in 2004, and have a city park named after them. Still, Jud Snyder, columnist at The Community Voice, feels a mere park in the Drapers’ name is not enough.

“If ever there was a genuine urban historian, it was Pru Draper who deserves an icon statue in the City of Cotati more so than other city council favorites currently enshrined,” Snyder said. “All those residents who accompanied her on her famous community walks and listening to her insightful comments and facts accumulated by Pru and her late husband, Lloyd Draper, remember them as handling two jobs as Cotati’s weekly newspaper publishers and editors. They both left strong roots but it took Pru with her popular community walks to bring it all home to the people who can claim Cotati as their home.”

Lloyd Draper died in 2010.

She is survived by her son, Robert, of Cotati; her daughter, Robin Draper of Cotati; her sister, Mary Nell McCann, of Petaluma; two brothers, J. Stanton King, of Atlanta, Georgia, and Thomas King, of Silver Springs, Maryland; and a granddaughter, Erin Roman, of Santa Rosa.

Services for Draper will be held on July 7 at 11 a.m. at Parent-Sorensen Mortuary in Petaluma.