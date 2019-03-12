Promotions in the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety

By: Irene Hilsendager

As of March 3, 2019, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety has implemented changes in the department.

A free event of the pinning of the officers will occur March 13, at Sally Tomatoes at 6 p.m. The public is invited.

Promotions went to:

Commander Aaron Johnson was promoted to Deputy Chief and will oversee the police division.

Johnson is the longest serving public safety officer in the unit, having served 22 years. Johnson came from Placer County in 1997.

Commander Mike Bates has also been promoted to Deputy Chief and will oversee the fire division.

Four others have been promoted to lieutenants: Jeff Nicks, Jeff Justice, Andrew Smith and Kelly Koffler.

Nick Labonte has been promoted to Sergeant.