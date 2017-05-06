News
May 6, 2017
Project Grad help in full swing

  • Malea Si, 8 and Yari Garzia, sophomore at Rancho Cotate High School, took some time out of their day Saturday to paint some of the props that were used to decorate the community center for Project Graduation. Volunteers are always needed to help building props, painting, etc. Photo by Jane Peleti

May 5, 2017

For 24 years the goal of Project Grad is to provide fun and safety on graduation night with an alcohol and drug free party for the 2017 graduates.

As of May 2, 2017, Project Grad had about $26,000 in the bank with many more donations still to be delivered to the organization. A shout-out goes to the students of Lawrence Jones Middle School for collecting dollar bills and donating $500. Clare O’Brien and staff from Cardinal Newman also donated $500. 

The Booster Club surprised Project Grad with a donation of $2,500. The Rotary Club of Rancho Cotati gathered $2,440 from its members with the Community Voice newspaper matching the Rotary’s funds with promotional needs for advertising.

On May 13, the Rohnert Park Police Officers Association will sponsor a breakfast for the community and in turn will hand over to Project Grad any monies that were donated and delivered to the RPPOA. 

The 20-30 Club has donated $7,900 with the balance of $2,100 going for scholarships. Many local organizations and residents have donated food, money and time. 

The funds that were embezzled from the Project Grad account were not only for Project Grad 2017 but also part of the 2018 graduation funds.

The Project Graduation organization is very appreciative and humble and overwhelmed at the out-pouring of generosity.

At the present, Project Grad is asking for volunteers for May 31 and June 1 to help set up the Callinan Sports Center for the seniors’ big night. June 2 volunteers are needed for the entire night for supervision and on June 3, the organization is desperately seeking help to tear down as the Sports Center has to be ready for business by noon Saturday June 3.