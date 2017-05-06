Program designed for girls to encourage positivity

Hundreds of girls, their family members, friends, and teachers from Rohnert Park and surrounding cities in Sonoma County converged on Sonoma Mountain Village Saturday morning for the spring “Girls On the Run” 5K. The run is part of a 10 week long after-school program designed to encourage positive emotional, social, mental and physical development. Girls on the Run was founded in 2007 to inspire girls to be healthy and confident using a fun forum which creatively involves running. All proceeds benefit Girls on the Run of the Bay Area.

Photo by Robert Grant