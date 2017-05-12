Proctor throws shutout

Rancho Cotate racked up its 10th win with a 10-0 victory over Santa Rosa last Thursday to still dominate over the NBL softball league.

Taylor Proctor went the distance for the shutout. Proctor had 11 strikeouts and just allowed two hits. Although the Cougars had the game in the bottom of the first inning because of their seven- run outcome, Coach Guerrero thought it was an off-day for the Cougars offensively.

Rancho Cotate still has five games left in the regular season, with four of them still league spots.